WWE Raw results (8/21): Powell’s live review of Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura on what he told Seth Rollins

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,578)

Live from Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron

Aired August 21, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of last week’s Judgment Day related segments… Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

Sami Zayn’s entrance theme played and he made his entrance while the live crowd sang his entrance theme. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Zayn as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and Zayn had his title belts around his waist.

Zayn got a Quebec flag and draped it around his neck while standing on the middle rope. The crowd roared and then chanted his name. Cole and Barrett checked in from ringside and noted that it was a homecoming of sorts for Zayn, who stood in the ring and soaked up the great crowd reaction.

Zayn fired up in the crowd and showed off the goosebumps on his arm from the crowd’s cheers. The crowd sang “Ole” while Zayn smiled and took it all in. Another loud “Sami” chant followed. Zayn spoke briefly in French while welcoming viewers to Monday Night Raw.

The “Judgment Day” theme played and then Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor headed to ringside and surrounded the ring. Zayn said he had only one question. He spoke in French. The fans roared. “Did you really think I would come here, of all places, alone?” Zayn asked.

Kevin Owens made his entrance to another big reaction. Dom dropped off the apron and met Owens at ringside. Owens destroyed Dom. Balor ran the ropes inside the ring and was tripped by Owens, who pulled him to the floor and ran him into the barricade. Priest tried to chokeslam Zayn, who slipped away, and then Owens put Priest down with a Stunner. Cole said the tag team champions were back in force.

Zayn picked up the mic and handed it to Owens. The crowd chanted Owens’ name. “It’s been far too long since I’ve had a match on Raw,” Owens said. He proposed a match against any two members of Judgment Day. Owens spoke in French and tossed the mic aside…

Powell’s POV: The crowd made the segment with their home province love for Zayn and Owens. That was fun. For those who missed it, Owens returned on Friday night after Smackdown went off the air. He had been sidelined by a rib injury.

Cole openly pulled for Adam Pearce to make the match official. Cole and Barrett spoke about the previously advertised matches and segments…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance for their match against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Cole touted that over 90,000 tickets have already been sold for WrestleMania 40 while mainstream headlines touting the success were displayed… Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle made separate entrances. Yes, McIntyre still had his stupid sword…

1. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. McIntyre performed suplexes that sent both New Day members to ringside. Riddle hugged McIntyre, who then suplexed Riddle over the top rope onto Kingston and Woods on the floor. [C]

Riddle was isolated by New Day coming out of the break. Kingston jumped off the top rope and was drilled with a knee to the face. Woods tagged in and prevented Riddle from tagging out. Riddle came back moments later with a fisherman’s suplex from the ropes.

Riddle crawled to his corner, but Woods grabbed his ankle. Erik from The Viking Raiders pulled McIntyre off the apron. Kingston tagged in and hit Riddle with Trouble in Paradise, which led to the pinfall.

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in 9:30.

Afterward, Erik and Ivar attacked both teams. McIntyre eventually cleared them to ringside on his own. Valhalla was on the floor and yelled at McIntyre, who barked back at her…

Powell’s POV: The idea was that New Day was unaware of McIntyre being pulled to the floor by Erik. I’m all for the Viking Raiders being rebuilt, but it won’t surprise me if they are just fed to both teams.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. Redmond asked McDonagh about his relationship with Balor and whether it adds to the tension between Balor and the other Judgment Day members. McDonagh said Balor is like a brother and he hopes it makes his relationship with the group stronger. Balor accused Redmond of trying to stir the pot.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up. Ripley told Balor that they had to talk about which two members of Judgment Day would face Owens and Zayn. McDonagh tried to join them, but Ripley stopped him and told him it was Judgment Day business. The tag team match was listed as the show’s main event… [C]

A Shayna Baszler video package aired and included footage of her SummerSlam win over Ronda Rousey. She said she’s not here to be your hero, she’s there to put it all on the line and set it al on fire. She said your only hope is to survive. “Let the world burn,” Baszler closed…

Footage aired from “earlier today” of Gunther delivering a promo about his title defense against Chad Gable. Gunther said he respects Gable’s accomplishments, but he won’t make a name for himself at Gunther’s expense. Gunther said Gable’s fairytale story would end tonight…

Byron Saxton spoke with Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri on the backstage interview set. Otis and Dupri sang Gable’s praises. Gable said there was only one thing left to say. Gable did his “thank you” bit to a flat reaction and then headed to the ring on his own… [C]

John Cena’s appearance on the September 1 Smackdown was touted by the broadcast team. They also said he would be on the “huge live event” in India a week later…

Gunther made his entrance. Cole said Gunther was 18 days away from breaking Honky Tonk Man’s streak for longest Intercontinental Title reign…

2. Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. Samantha Irvin delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Gunther picked up Gable and tossed him to ringside heading into an early break. [C]

[Hour Two] Gunther caught Gable in a sleeper, but Gable slipped out of it and suplexed Gunther. Gable followed up with a dragon screw leg whip and then applied an ankle lock. Gunther reached for the ropes, but Gable pulled him back to the middle fo the ring. Gunther kicked his way out of the hold.

Gable executed a German suplex into a bridge for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Gable went to the ropes, but Gunther shoved him to the floor. Gunther went to ringside and hit Gable with a big boot and some chops. Gable avoided a chop, causing Gunther to chop the ring post. Gable suplexed Gunther into the timekeepers area.

Chad Gable defeated Gunther via count-out in 13:05 in an Intercontinental Title match.

Cole said Gable is the first person to beat Gunther in a singles match since Gunther “arrived on the scene” a year-and-a-half ago. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci showed up and barked at Samantha Irvin until she announced that Gunther was still the Intercontinental Champion…

Powell’s POV: The expected strong match with an unexpected finish. I assumed Gable would lose clean and Gunther would move on. I love the idea of giving Gable a win and presumably setting a rematch that will be closer to the date when Gunther has a chance to break the record for longest Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Judgment Day members sat in a dark room and debated which wrestlers should face Owens and Zayn. Balor and Priest both made their case for teaming with Dom, who sheepishly said he thinks they are both amazing. Ripley told them to make the decision before she and Dom returned or she would make it for them…

Cody Rhodes was shown talking with Byron Saxon in a backstage area… [C]