Wednesday night battles resume with NXT and AEW Dynamite (live coverage tonight), Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Raul Mendoza, Kiera Hogan, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Jim Cornette.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Thunder Rosa. The previous episode had Warrant’s Eric Turner, Firehouse’s Bill Leverty, and Trixter’s Steve Brown and PJ Farley discussing the “Blood, Sweat, and Beers Tour” from 1991. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on Honky Tonk Man’s run. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Austin looking back on various pro wrestling moments. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don “DC” Drake is 63.

-Phil Lafon is 60.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) is 49.

-Sensei is 42.

-Raul Mendoza is 29.

-Kiera Hogan is 26.