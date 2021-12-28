AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Joey Janela vs. Sonny Kiss in a No DQ, No Count-Out, No Rules match.

-“Bear Country” Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Anthony Greene vs. Tony Nese.

-Casanova vs. Wardlow.

-KiLynn King vs. The Bunny.

-Reka Tehaka vs. Anna Jay.

-Shawna Reed vs. Diamante.

-Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise.

-The Blade vs. Toa Liona.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.