NXT TV preview: Four matches set for the final NXT 2.0 show of 2021

December 28, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Wade Barrett hosts a contract signing for the unification match between NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

-Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis.

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a non-title match.

-Brian Kendrick vs. Harland.

Powell’s POV: Riddle said he could join MSK as they issue a challenge to Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for an NXT Tag Title match, which I assume will take place on the New Year’s Evil show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

