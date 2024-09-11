What's happening...

WWE Speed – Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

September 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Naomi vs. Blair Davenport in a quarterfinal match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Naomi won the match and will face Iyo Sky in a semifinal match. The other side of the bracket starts next week with Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane, and then Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven will meet in a quarterfinal match the following week. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.

