NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.
-CM Punk’s announcement
-Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing for their NXT Championship match
-Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne
-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary
-NBA star Tyrese Haliburton appears
