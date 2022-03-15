NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Iron Sheik, MJF, Jordan Devilin, Masayuki Naruse, Antonino Rocca

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar in a qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 47 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B grade.
Birthdays and Notables
-The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) is 80.
-Masayuki Naruse is 49.
-Jordan Devlin is 33.
-MJF (Maxwell Friedman) is 26.
-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.
