8/31 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, and Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler for a spot in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,423)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired August 31, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening video started the show… Pyro shot off on the stage and throughout the arena, then the ThunderDome structure lit up… The broadcast team was Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary…

Randy Orton made his entrance. The broadcast team narrated highlights of Orton’s attacks on Drew McIntyre from last week’s show. Phillips assumed that McIntyre was not present at Raw, but he has to defend his championship at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view. He said it’s the one night of the year that every championship must be defended.

Phillips hyped the three qualifying matches for the Triple Threat that will determine the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship. Saxton announced that Rey Mysterio was injured and unable to compete and thus his son Dominik would replace him in the qualifier against Seth Rollins.

Orton recalled kicking McIntyre three times last week. Orton said McIntyre thinks he deserves the WWE Championship. Orton also ran through the list of legends that he punt kicked. Orton said McIntyre thinks he’s entitled and was handed everything. Orton said he is entitled and shouldn’t have to face anyone in the qualifier and should already be entitled to a rematch.

Orton said he would play the game, jump through the hoops, and then beat McIntyre. Orton played up the possibility that McIntyre might not even be healthy enough to defend his title at the pay-per-view. Orton said he had it on good authority that McIntyre got together with a couple of buddies and bonded over being kicked in the skull. A shot of the various wrestlers Orton has punt kicked was shown on the big screen with each wrestler lying in a hospital bed.

Keith Lee made his entrance while the broadcast team put over his win over Orton at the Payback event. Lee said Orton has done well for himself and he sees that he’s amused by what he’s done over the past few months and last week on Raw. Lee said Orton was doing his best to forget that he beat him. Lee said Orton might not be the best to ever lace up a pair of boots, but he gave him no choice but to bask in his glory.

Lee said he’s known McIntyre for a long time and he considers himself a good friend. Lee spoke about McIntyre cashing in a receipt on Orton. Dolph Ziggler attacked Lee from behind. Lee got up and grabbed Ziggler by the neck, then tossed him into a corner of the ring. Lee turned his focus to Orton, who stood in another corner. Ziggler put Lee down with a tornado DDT heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Music-free entrances are the best Ziggler entrances. Orton was good in this segment. My guess is that he’s winning the Triple Threat to set up a rematch with McIntyre. I thought they might go with a Triple Threat with McIntyre vs. Orton vs. Lee, but barring something funky it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

An ad aired for NXT’s Super Tuesday show featuring the four-way Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship…

1. Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler in a qualifier for the Triple Threat for a WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions. A graphic hyped the VIP Lounge with new U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley as the guest. Lee sent Ziggler flying with a shoulder block heading into a break. [C] Lee performed a powerslam and then let out a primal scream. Ziggler came back with a Zigzag for a near fall. Lee stuffed a superkick and then hit his Spirit Bomb finisher for the win…

Keith Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler in 11:00 to qualify for the Triple Threat for a WWE Championship match at Clash of Champions.

Powell’s POV: The expected outcome. The match didn’t need to go as long as it did, but the right guy clearly went over.

Still shots were shown of Niz Jax and Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at Payback…

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber asked Jax and Baszler how they put their differences aside. Jax said she told Baszler to follow her lead. Baszler made a similar claim. Jax said she’s the tag team champion and Baszler just got another title. Asuka showed up. Baszler and Jax took exception. Asuka spun Baszler around. Jax got in Asuka’s face. Asuka yelled in Japanese and then walked away… [C]