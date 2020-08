CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mauro Ranallo is no longer employed by WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Ranallo finished with the company “at some point over the last few weeks.”

Powell’s POV: I will definitely miss Ranallo as the voice of NXT. For what it’s worth, reports indicated that Ranallo missed NXT Takeover: XXX due to a family situation.