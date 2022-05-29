MJF no-showed AEW Double Or Nothing fan fest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MJF did not make a scheduled appearance at Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing fan fest in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fightful.com reported that MJF booked a Saturday night flight to New Jersey at one point, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that MJF was still in Las Vegas as of late Saturday night. MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow in one of the featured matches at tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
Powell’s POV: The assumption is that this situation is related to an ongoing contractual dispute between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Neither MJF nor Khan have publicly detailed their side of the story. One can only assume that it will be a popular topic at Khan’s post Double Or Nothing media session.
If MJF vs Wardlow doesn’t happen, AEW will need to consider refunding fans. For me, is the only match on this PPV that really feels can’t miss and the only reason I am buying the show.
The Punk/Page match will be good and hopefully, it allows AEW to turn the page on a lacklustre Page reign.
The Hardys/Bucks match could have been built a lot better, as it is, it will be a fun spotfest (though I cringe whenever I see the Hardys move).
Without MJF/Wardlow, the entire PPV seems like matches were made, but all with little to no build. If this was a WWE style PPV that is damn near free that would be expected. To drop 54.99 (CDN), I expect more.
This is the only match tonight that’s worth paying for. If somehow Tony screws this up then you can’t charge for this card. There’s absolutely nothing else worth spending money on.
As an aside, Samoa Joe also missed the fan fest, but that’s because he was double booked for another gig (voice acting apparently) and Tony/AEW didn’t make sure he was available before advertising him.
If he doesn’t appear for this event it would be like Austin or Rock pulling out just ahead of WMXV; at least in AEW terms.
He will probably go through with showing up in spite of his personal and professional disputes; I don’t envision that he would want to slight Wardlow or fans who have traveled and are present at the event.
ANOTHER wrestler who doesn’t realize they are where they are because of the company they are employed by giving them the ability to get there.
I wonder if Company Man Phil will stand by him.