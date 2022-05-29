MJF no-showed AEW Double Or Nothing fan fest

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MJF did not make a scheduled appearance at Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing fan fest in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fightful.com reported that MJF booked a Saturday night flight to New Jersey at one point, but Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that MJF was still in Las Vegas as of late Saturday night. MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow in one of the featured matches at tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: The assumption is that this situation is related to an ongoing contractual dispute between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan. Neither MJF nor Khan have publicly detailed their side of the story. One can only assume that it will be a popular topic at Khan’s post Double Or Nothing media session.