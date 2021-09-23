AEW Dynamite viewership for the Arthur Ashe Stadium show featuring Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.273 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.175 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.48 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is up from last week’s 0.44 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.49 rating in the same demo. Despite finishing first in the demo, Dynamite’s numbers actually fell below my personal expectations. This was a loaded show and was perceived as being the biggest edition of Dynamite to date, so I thought 1.5 million viewers was a high-end possibility.