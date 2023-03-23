Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin re-sign with Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have re-signed with Impact Wrestling. The duo shared the news in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “We still love pro wrestling,” Shelley said. “We’re still excited about it, and we love wrestling for Impact – and that chance to work with the Impact locker room.” Sabin added: “Impact is like family to us. [Impact Wrestling President] Scott D’Amore was my trainer. It’s home.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: The Guns feel timeless. They still look the part and are as good as ever in the ring. I’m sure they had opportunities to go elsewhere, so this is a great signing for Impact. Shelley noted in the story that it’s the first full-time pro wrestling contract he has signed in nearly five years.