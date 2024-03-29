Wrestling Revolver “Grit Your Teeth” results: Vetter’s review of Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin for the Revolver Title, Mustafa Ali vs. Rich Swann, The Rascalz vs. Grizzled Young Vets in a street fight

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Grit Your Teeth”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

March 28, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio at Calumet Center

The venue is a small gym and they always draw a packed crowd of maybe 300-400 here. Because t’s a small gym, they can’t get more peopole in. Bork Torkleson provided commentary. I have always said these WR events look like TNA house shows, with Sami Callihan’s heavy use of current or former TNA talent.

1. Matthew Palmer (w/Alex Shelley) defeated Jake Crist at 7:56. Palmer has completely abandoned his goofball 1800s medicine-man carnie look and wore street clothes. Crist came down second and he immediately hit some punches, sending Palmer to the floor to regroup. The referee ejected Shelley at 2:00. Palmer kept beating up Crist on the floor and dropped the left arm across the guardrail. They got in the ring and we had the bell to officially begin! Palmer hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Palmer hit a superplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

Crist hit a spin kick to the head and a Tiger Suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Palmer hit a butterfly piledriver for a believable nearfall. Crist hit an Asai Moonsault. Crist went for a suplex, but Shelley had returned to ringside, tripped Jake, and Palmer fell onto Jake for the cheap pin as Shelley held down Jake’s foot. Entertaining match; that finish is overused. Shelley and Palmer beat up Crist’s manager Bobby Olson, and they ‘Pillmanized’ his knee around a chair. The match “officially” went about 5:00 bell-to-bell.

* A reminder that the title-holder of the Remix Title sets the stipulations of each defense.

2. Gringo Loco defeated Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy), Brayden Lee, Matthew Justice, and (Madman) Fulton (w/Matthew Rehwoldt) for the Wrestling Revolve Remix Title at 11:12. Chambers is the hated heel, and everyone took turns hitting him at the bell. Lee hit a huracanrana and dropkick on Loco. Loco hit a Guerrilla Press and a standing moonsault on Lee. Fulton hit a stunner. Kayla got on the apron and barked at Fulton. Fulton clotheslined Brayden. Chambers hit a missile dropkick at 3:30, then a neckbreaker over his knee on Fulton. Loco slammed Chambers on the ring apron. Justice grabbed a chair and struck Brayden in the back, then he speared Loco for a nearfall.

Justice hit a tornado DDT on Loco onto a pile of chairs at 5:30, then a flip dive to the floor. He got a door from under the ring and tossed it into the ring. Loco tossed a chair at Brayden’s head; I hate that, then he hit a Vader Bomb and a flip dive to the floor. Brayden hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault to the floor on everyone at 7:30. In the ring, Loco hit an F5 slam on Brayden for a nearfall. Fulton hit a chokeslam on Loco for a nearfall at 9:00. Justice hit a Death Valley Driver on Chambers, tossing him onto Fulton in the corner. Justice dove through the ropes onto Chambers and they both crashed through a door! Brayden hit a pretty Shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall on Fulton at 10:30. Fulton went to the top rope again, but Loco met him there, hit the Base Bomb/swinging powerbomb and scored the pin. Very good action.

3. Billie Starkz defeated Jessicka Havok at 7:03. Havok grabbed the mic but she was loudly booed before she spoke. She ripped the crowd and pointed out a guy in the crowd named JT Davidson and she belittled him. Phil Stamper came to ringside and he introduced Starkz. They locked up and Havok easily shoved her to the mat. The commentators said they’ve met in multi-person matches but this is a first-ever singles match. Billie hit some clotheslines but she couldn’t Irish Whip Havok. They said this is Billie’s 19th Revolver match in her three years of competing. Wow!

Havok hit a uranage backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 3:30. Havok tied Billie in the ropes and hit some Sheamus-like blows to the chest. They brawled on the floor and Havok slammed Billie into the guardrail. Havok shoved JT Davidson to the ground, allowing Billie to hit a flying forearm off the apron. They got back in the ring. Stamper distracted Havok. Billie hit the Swanton Bomb for the pin. That had too many distractions but it was fine.

* The Grizzled Young Vets came to the ring first. Zack Gibson got on the mic and said they are “here in this shit-hole of a town to fight the Rascalz,” adding that it has been brewing for years. However, Zachary Wentz had some travel issues! He proclaimed they would beat Trey Miguel two-on-one! Miguel came out first, got on the mic and said “The Rascalz roll in threes!” Myron Reed attacked from behind!

4. “Grizzled Young Vets” Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Myron Reed in a Dayton Street Fight at 15:07. The commentators said Myron was slated to face Killer Kelly. Immediately some trash can lids were thrown into the ring. Miguel hit a stunner and Reed hit a double stomp on Gibson’s back. They all brawled on the floor. Trey hit an RVD-like spin kick off the apron onto a chair over a face at 3:00. They went over the guardrail and into the crowd, and they brawled along a wall. Miguel hit a flip dive onto the GYV. They went back to ringside, where they hit a Meltzer Driver/team spike piledriver on the floor at 7:30 on Miguel! In the ring, the GYV began working over Reed, as Trey was selling that move.

Drake applied a Boston Crab on Reed at 9:30, and Gibson applied a Camel Clutch, so they were bending Myron in half! Trey made the save. Trey hit a Flatliner and DDT combo on the heels. Trey put a trash can over Gibson’s head and repeatedly hit it with a trash can lid. Drake hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick on Trey, who was now trapped in the trash can, for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Myron hit his stunner by leaping over the top rope and through a table on the floor on Gibson. Reed hit a flying double knees on Drake. Reed hit a kip-up stunner on Drake at 14:30. The GYV hit double low blows, then their team Lungblower move to pin Reed. Good brawl.

* The intermission match was Mike Bailey vs. Marina Shafir in an incredible intergender match from 12 days ago. Rehwoldt joined commentary as we came out of intermission.

5. “Alpha Sigma Sigma” Brent Oakley and Casey Jacobs (w/ The Pledge) defeated “RED” Rickey Shane Page and Alex Colon (w/Killer Kelly) at 7:28. RED attacked the ASS as they entered the ring and they beat up the rookies. The bell finally rang at 1:00 to officially begin. The crowd is actually cheering for the frat boys, as everyone hates RED. Page hip-tossed Jacobs across the ring, and Colon hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 3:00. Jacobs hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on Colon. Jacobs hit a stunner. Killer Kelly hopped on the ring apron and distracted the referee. Jacobs hit a Canadian Destroyer on Colon, and Oakley immediately hit a top-rope summersault splash onto Colon for the shocking pin! The crowd popped at the unexpected finish! Page immediately beat up the frat boys and stabbed them in the forehead with a railroad spike, causing them to bleed. Gross.

6. 1 Called Manders defeated Mance Warner in a grudge match at 14:38. These two were teammates 12 days ago, but Mance tossed Manders off a scaffolding, leading to this match. Mance came out first and ripped on the crowd. They immediately brawled, first in the ring, then to the floor. They took turns whacking each other with weapons. A garbage can ricocheted into the crowd; seems awfully dangerous to me, but luckily a fan caught it at 5:00. They took turns teasing brainbusters onto the bare floor. IN the ring, Mance hit a running kneestrike to the jaw for a nearfall at 7:30. Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 10:00. Mance hit a top-rope superplex through a board bridge and they were both down at 12:00. Mance slammed door shards over Manders’ back. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Manders got a rollup out of nowhere for the clean pin!

* Mance immediately got a screwdriver and jabbed it into Manders’ head! Matthew Justice came down and separated them, and appeared to not be taking either side. Intriguing.

7. Mustafa Ali defeated Rich Swann at 14:32. Somehow this is a first-time-ever singles match, which is mind-blowing, because even when 205 Live was active, it was essentially comprised of about 13 wrestlers so you would assume they all faced each other at some point. Swann showed off his new heelish mannerisms, and he’s now reminding me of Elijah Burke. Ali once again was wearing both the TNA X Division belt AND the Chicago-area Dreamwave Alternative title. (He wore both on Tuesday at Fight Life in Connecticut as well.) Neither belt is on the line. Standing switches as they worked each other’s left arm. Ali hit a huracanrana at 1:30. Ali has a wrap over his left elbow; that’s new as I don’t recall that on Tuesday.

Swann hit his own huracanrana and he danced while Ali regrouped in the ropes. They picked up the offense with neither man landing much, and they traded rollups before having a standoff at 4:30. Ali hit a hard forearm; Swann hit a hard slap to the face that dropped Ali. Ali hit some chops. Swann hit a kick that knocked Ali from the apron to the floor. On the floor, Swann hit some roundhouse kicks. Ai dove through the ropes and barreled onto Swann at 7:30. In the ring, Swann hit a hard clothesline and a stiff kick to the spine. Swann hit a mule kick to the head for a nearfall, and he tied up Ali’s head. Swann hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:30.

They fought on the ropes. Ali hit a Buckshot Lariat out of the corner! That’s new! He hit his rolling stunner, then a running double knees in the corner. Swann came off the top rope but Ali caught him with a dropkick at 11:30. Swann went for Lethal Injection, but Ali shrugged free. Ali went for another rolling neckbreaker, but Swann caught him with a stunner! Swann missed a 450 Splash and Ali immediately hit a Tornado DDT! Ali missed a 450 Splash: Ali went for a spear and he crashed head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ali hit a dropkick int the corner; Swann hit a Mafia Kick. However, Ali hooked a leg, rolled up Swann, and scored the pin out of nowhere. That was really good, and I liked that it wasn’t a decisive victory.

* Ali shouted to the crowd that Swann has “never gotten his f—en flowers” and he offered to shake Swann’s hand. However, Swann kicked it away and stormed to the back.

8. Alex Shelley (w/Matthew Palmer) defeated Ace Austin (w/Gia Miller) to retain the Wrestling Revolver Title at 11:44. Shelley, the heel, attacked from behind. He slammed Ace face-first on the top turnbuckle at 1:00, and Palmer grabbed Ace, allowing Shelley to hit a baseball slide to the chest. He slammed Ace shoulder-first into the ring post, and Austin was selling the arm injury. Ace hit a springboard missile dropkick into the ring at 4:00. Shelley hit a superkick for a nearfall, and he twisted the left arm. He snapped it across his shoulder at 5:30. Ace hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop. Shelley locked in the Border City Stretch at 7:00, but Ace reached the ropes.

Ace hit a springboard roundhouse kick that sent Shelley to the floor. Shelley accidentally kicked Palmer. Ace hit his running Penalty Kick on the apron, then a Fosbury Flop to the floor on both heels at 8:30. Ace accidentally bumped the referee. Palmer hopped in the ring so Gia got in too, and she slapped Alex. Jake Crist jumped in the ring and speared Palmer, and they brawled to the back at 10:00. Shelley grabbed a belt but the ref confiscated it. Ace hit a spin kick to the head. Shelley hit a low blow uppercut and got a rollup, but Gia stopped the ref from counting. Shelley intentionally hit the ref from behind. Rich Swann got in the ring and teased he was going to hit Shelley, but instead he hit Ace with the title belt! Shelley nailed the Shellshock face plant for the cheap pin.

* Shelley, Swann, and Palmer hugged in the ring, as Bork reminded us that Shelley will face Mike Santana at the Revolver vs. House of Glory show during WrestleMania weekend.

Final Thoughts: Ali and Mustafa really turned it up and had a stellar final few minutes to turn a “very good” match into a “great” match. Even with all the craziness and outside interference, Shelley-Ace takes second, ahead of the GYV-Rascalz tag match. I liked this show from top to bottom. When Revolver heads to the fieldhouse in Iowa, they tend to load up on the death matches with glass, light tubes, barbed wire, etc. This show was fairly free of violence. Even Mance-Manders was tame by ‘their standards.’ Of the up-and-coming wrestlers on this show, Damian Chambers continues to stand out. I’ve seen Brayden Lee a couple times in recent weeks after not seeing him at all in 2023. He has the right look and looked really good here, even though he was the obvious choice to eat the pin in that scramble.