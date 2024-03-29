MLW War Chamber lineup: The card for tonight’s TrillerTV+ premium live event (taping reports needed)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW War Chamber event that will be held tonight in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Coliseum.

-“Team MLW” Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders, and Okumura) vs. “World Titan Federation” Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, and Josh Bishop in a War Chamber match

-Matt Riddle vs. Kosei Fujita for the NJPW TV Title

-Janai Kai vs. Unagi Sayaka for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-AJ Francis vs. Alex Kane

-Bad Dude Tito in action

Powell’s POV: The official preview also lists Mads Krule Krugger goes to war against MLW, and questions whether Cesar Duran has made offer that Salina de la Renta can’t refuse. MLW War Chamber Games is available at 7CT/8ET on TrillerTV+, which costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. We are looking for reports on the matches that MLW will taped for MLW’s next YouTube special. The lineup includes “The Calling” Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball, and Talon vs Akira, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd, and Jake Crist in a War Chamber match, and Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.