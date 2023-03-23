AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 954,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 852,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: A nice surge for Dynamite, which finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.27 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The March 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.046 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic.