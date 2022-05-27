What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Josh Alexander and The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design

May 27, 2022

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 125,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 119,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 130th in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.04 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings after cracking the list two weeks ago. An NBA Playoff game finished first in Thursday’s cable ratings with 6.793 million viewers and a 2.11 rating for TNT.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.