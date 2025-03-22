WXW “We Love Wrestling 66” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of Thomas Shire amd 1 Called Manders vs. Laurance Roman and Elijah Blum, Mike D Vecchio vs. Hektor Invictus for the WXW European Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WXW “We Love Wrestling 66”

March 22, 2025 in Dresden, Germany at Stromwerk

This show streamed live Saturday afternoon in the United States on Triller+. The lights are low but lighting over the ring is really good. Again, the ring announcer speaks German, but we DO have English commentary. I love that they have a match clock in the lower left corner of the screen.

1. Anil Marik (w/Robin Christopher Fohrwerk) vs. M4. M4 is a scrawny, tall, pale white kid in basic black trunks; I haven’t seen him before. They locked up and M4 might be 6’4″. He hit some shoulder tackles. Marik hit a sliding dropkick to the floor at 2:30; he celebrated and was booed. In the ring, Marik worked over the kid. M4 hit a delayed vertical suplex that popped the crowd. Anil hit a double-underhook DDT for the pin. Adequate. The kid wasn’t bad; he just needs to fill out that tall frame and put on some muscle mass.

* Robin Christopher Fohrwerk joined commentary.

2. Metehan vs. Dieter Schwartz. Again, Metehan competed as “Teoman” in NXT-UK; he has short slicked-back dark hair and a mustache. I don’t think I’ve seen Dieter; he’s bald with a short beard, looking a lot like Grizzled Young Vet Zack Gibson. Metehan was in charge early as they traded standing switches. Metehan hit a basement dropkick at 1:30 and got a crowd pop. He hit a handspring-back-elbow. Metehan hit a sit-out powerbomb for the clean pin. Okay match; the winner was never in doubt.

Metehan defeated Dieter Schwartz at 4:47.

* The new tag champs, Alex Duke and Norman Harras, spoke in German backstage.

3. “Young Blood” Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. “Planet Gojirah” Marc Empire and Robert Dreissker. I am still wondering what NJPW is waiting for; these Young Lions are ready to return! The thick Dreissker (think Scott Norton) immediately traded forearm strikes with Yuto. Oskar tagged in and traded shoulder blocks with Dreissker, and YB worked over Dreissker. Dreissker finally hit a snap suplex on Oskar. Empire (think Michael Elgin) got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit some clotheslines in opposite corners, then a bodyslam on Oscar. Oskar hit a chokeslam on Robert. Oskar and Empire traded forearm strikes. Oskar shoved the ref to the mat, and the ref called for the bell!

Marc Empire and Robert Dreissker defeated Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima via DQ at 8:32.

* Roman Laurance and Elijah Blum spoke backstage.

4. Aigle Blanc vs. Ahura. I’m a huge fan of the masked French star Blanc. Both men competed in the recently-completed 16 Carat Gold tournament. I’ve (kiddingly?) noted that Ahura has dyed his hair blond so he no longer looks like a young Damian Sandow. This should be really good. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Blanc hit a spin kick to the head and he applied a leg lock around Ahura’s neck. They brawled to ringside and traded chops. Blanc slammed him on the ring apron at 2:00. Ahura hit a springboard dropkick into the ring but clutched at his lower back. Blanc hit a swinging neckbreaker at 4:30, then a second-rope twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a backbreaker across his shoulder.

They fought on the ropes, and Ahura hit a top-rope superplex at 6:30 and they were both down. They got up and traded chops, and Blanc hit a Dragon Suplex. Ahura hit a back suplex and they were both down at 8:30. Blanc tied Ahura in the Tree of Woe and he repeatedly chopped Ahura, then he hit a Coast-to-Coast missile dropkick at 10:00 for a nearfall. Ahura hit a twisting dive to the floor on Blanc. Blanc hit a jumping Tombstone Piledriver onto an open chair on the floor at 12:00. In the ring, Blanc hit a top-rope flying knee for a believable nearfall. Ahura caught Blanc coming off the ropes and hit a modified Death Valley Driver for the pin. Every bit as good as I hoped for; the camera showed some fans giving them a standing ovation.

Ahura defeated Aigle Blanc at 13:44.

5. Kube and “Big Bucks” Alex Duke and Norman Harras vs. Jane Nero and Fast Time Moodo and Axel Tischer. Jane has a certain Ronda Rousey look to her; she appears to be fairly tough. Kube is replacing Bobby Gunns. I’ve said that Moodo reminds me of former ROH/TNA wrestler Michael Shane, and he opened against Duke. Harras and Tischer tied in a knuckle lock and traded blows. Tischer hit a leg lariat on Harras at 4:30. Kube entered; I’ve seen him in Alpha 1 in Canada but the fans shouted “Who are you?” at him. Jane tagged in to fight Kube (who has his name written across his butt.) She punched him in the stomach and locked in a headlock, and she hit a clothesline for a nearfall. He gave her a bodyslam but really set her down gently at 7:00. Harras re-entered and whipped her into the corner.

Moodo made a hot tag at 8:30 and hit a series of spin kicks on the heels. Kube hit a suplex and grounded Moodo. Harras hit a spear for a nearfall on Moodo at 11:00. Tischer got in and hit some German Suplexes on each heel, then a Rebound Lariat and a standing powerbomb on Kube for a believable nearfall. Moodo hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Moodo dove through the ropes onto all the heels at 14:30. In the ring, Moodo hit a hard knee to the side of Kube’s head. Harras hit a team DDT on Moodo for a believable nearfall. Tischer hit a top-rope flying forearm. Nero got back in at 16:30 and again confronted Kube, and she hit more punches to the gut, then a second-rope Blockbuster. Tischer and Moodo got back in and hit a Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) and pinned Kube. Good match.

Jane Nero and Fast Time Moodo and Axel Tischer defeated Kube and Alex Duke and Norman Harras at 17:13.

* Tischer held up the Big Bucks’ tag title belts. They are getting title shots tomorrow!

* Intermission

6. Joseph Fenech Jr. (w/Robin Christopher Fehrwerk) vs. Nick Schreier for the Shotgun Title. Nick is young and energetic (think a debuting Tyler Bate 7-8 years ago) but hasn’t won much lately. Again, Fenech reminds me a bit of Roman Reigns or Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. This belt has a 15-minute time limit. Schreier hit a clothesline and celebrated, then he hit a springboard crossbody block at 1:30. Fenech hit a basement dropkick at 4:30. They traded forearm strikes. Anil Marik appeared at ringside and he distracted Schreier. Fenech immediately hit a top-rope superplex and a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Schreier hit a superkick and they were both down.

Nick hit a satellite DDT and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 9:00. Nick leapt off the ropes but Fenech caught his head and hit a stunner. Fenech hit a neckbreaker over his knee, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop and they were both down. Nick hit a dropkick and a plancha on Marik! However, as he got in the ring, Fenech hit a DDT out of the ropes for the tainted pin. Okay match; the crowd was hot for the underdog Schreier.

Joseph Fenech Jr. defeated Nick Schreier to retain the wXw Shotgun Title at 11:53.

* Backstage, “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire spoke about their main event match later. Manders won the 16 Carat Gold tournament.

7. Mike D Vecchio vs. Hektor Invictus for the wXw European Title. D Vecchio is a top 10 European talent; he just won the belt at the 16 Carat Gold events, so I’d be surprised if he loses it here. They immediately traded forearm strikes. D Vecchio sidestepped a dropkick, and he hit his own dropkick at 1:30, then a dive through the ropes onto Hektor. They fought at ringside. In the ring, D Vecchio hit a huracanrana at 4:00. Hektor began targeting the left leg. D Vecchio hit a Bulldog Powerslam and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Hektor hit a top-rope Spanish Fly, but D Vecchio hit a backbreaker over his knee and they were both down. They got up and traded more forearm strikes.

D Vecchio hit a back suplex and a double-jump moonsault for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Hektor hit a sit-out powerbomb and he locked in a Vendeval submission hold around the neck. D Vecchio hit a Blue Thunder Bomb at 11:00. D Vecchio then nailed a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. Again, you just don’t see a guy of that size and muscle mass hit that finisher. A really good match and I wish this had gone longer.

Mike D Vecchio defeated Hektor Invictus to retain the European Title at 11:19.

8. Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders vs. Laurance Roman and Elijah Blum. Again, Manders won this year’s 16 Carat Gold, and Roman (think Karl Anderson) won the 2024 tournament. The massive Shire opened against the undersized Roman. (I wish I knew what these crowd chants meant because I’m going to be hearing them in my sleep; anyhow, the crowd was really into this show.) Manders entered at 4:00 and he traded slaps and chops with Roman. Manders hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Blum entered and hit some clotheslines on Manders, then a crossbody block at 7:00. Shire hit a snap suplex on Blum and tied him up. As this match has gone on, the more and more this crowd has booed Manders and Shire. Blum hit a twisting crossbody block on Manders at 11:30.

Roman got the hot tag and hit some punches on his opponents. He pushed the opponents into each other and he slammed Manders stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. Roman dove onto Manders on the floor. In the ring, Blum and Shire traded forearm strikes, and suddenly all four were fighting. Roman hit a running knee on Manders and suddenly everyone was down at 14:00. Roman hit a piledriver to pin Shire. Good match.

Laurance Roman and Elijah Blum defeated Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders at 15:29.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. Even though the winner wasn’t in doubt, I’ll go with D Vecchio-Hektor for best match, ahead of Blanc-Ahura. A good main event takes third. I have noted this in prior reviews of wXw, but this is a polished, well-produced show. Lighting is good, sound is decent, the English commentary is good, the action is really good.