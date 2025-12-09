AEW Collision rating: Was the viewership affected by NXT Deadline?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 267,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. The rating for Saturday’s show was not provided in the update. Collision ran opposite NXT Deadline, which started an hour earlier and streamed on Peacock. The Thanksgiving night edition of Collision averaged 285,000 viewers and had a 0.06 rating. The last Saturday night show was on November 15, when Collision averaged 219,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. One year earlier, the December 7, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 278,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.