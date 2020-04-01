NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Stanislaus Zbyszko

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped last week in Orlando, Florida, presumably in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from an undisclosed location. The show features the AEW in-ring debut of Lance Archer. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the Benoit family tragedy.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast guest is Brodie Lee. The previous show had Dark Side of the Ring producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show was a WrestleMania week call-in show. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights WrestleMania XI. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 40.

-Jesse Sorensen is 31.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.



