WWE producer Jamie Noble announces he tested positive for COVID-19

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE producer Jamie Noble reportedly announced via his private Instagram page that he is among the company’s personnel who tested positive for COVID-19.

Powell’s POV: Noble joins Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, and Adam Pearce as WWE employees who have publicly announced that they tested positive for the virus. Here’s wishing each of them, as well as their families, the very best.



