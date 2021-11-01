MLW announces a new talent signing

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the signing of Gnarls Garvin.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Gnarls Garvin has signed with MLW and will make his debut this Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A scowl on his face and wired to raise hell, Gnarls Garvin is a smash mouth, hard-hitting heavyweight.

A certified hoss, “Big Beef” promises to run over anyone in the ring… and leave mud tracks in the wake of the destruction he causes.

The brawling bad man from Champions Trailer Park in Louisville, Garvin has a history of violence both in and away from the ring. One infamous story involves Garvin bitting off a chunk of an eyebrow in a tussle… and he isn’t shy about threatening to do it again, if need be.

With tobacco dripping from his lip, this certified hoss is an emerging force in the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling.

Buy tickets: www.MLWLive.com.

Who will Gnarls Garvin fight in his debut?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, November 6. Buy tickets at http://www.MLWLive.com.

Powell’s POV: MLW has made some recent talent cuts, so it’s good to see that they are still signing new talent. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be in attendance at Saturday’s taping, so we should have spoilers available coming out of the show.