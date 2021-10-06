MLW Fusion Alpha preview: MLW World Championship headlines tonight’s online show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Cross for the MLW World Championship.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox.

-“5150” Rivera and Boggie vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver.

Powell’s POV: It’s a big week for MLW with this show and the Fightland special that will air tomorrow night on Vice. MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.