WWE Raw in Ontario, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Matt Hardy, Romeo Roselli, Antonio Thomas, Kairi Sane, Nick Gage, Luther Reigns, Americo Rocca, Super Delfin, Bob Sapp, Ricky Morton, Ivelisse Velez, Stanislaus Zbyszko, Ole Anderson, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham, Jack Brisco

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. The show includes Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Ontario, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Queens, New York, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Oklahoma City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Matt Hardy is 50 today.

-Romeo Roselli (Johnny Roselli) is 44 today.

-Antonio Thomas (Thomas Matera) is 44 today.

-Kairi Sane (Kaori Housako) is 36 today.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) died on September 23, 1967 at age 88.

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) turned 72 on Sunday.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Bob Sapp turned 51 on Sunday.

-Nick Gage (Nicholas Wilson) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-The late Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) was born on September 22, 1942. He died at age 81 on February 26, 2024.

-Ricky Morton turned 67 on Saturday.

-Ivelisse Velez turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010 due to complications from heart surgery.