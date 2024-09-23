WWE Smackdown rating: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes video, LA Knight vs. Andrade for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.494 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.723 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.55 rating. Fox led the night with a college football game that delivered 4.213 million viewers. One year earlier, the September 22, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.227 million viewers and a 0.63 rating for The Rock’s return.