What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating: Nick Wayne vs. Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush vs. Kip Sabian in a four-way

September 23, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 327,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up from the 250,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.07 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the September 22, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 342,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating for the two-hour Grand Slam edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. mjoseph September 23, 2024 @ 7:10 pm

    That’s the highest it’s been in two months. Good to see.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.