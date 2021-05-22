5/21 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. Ikemen Jiro and August Grey, and Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 232)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed May 21, 2021 on WWE Network

The show started with the intro with Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcoming us to the show on commentary…

1. Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale. The two circled and tentatively locked up with Sterling trying for a rear waist lock. Hale reversed into an attempted snapmare although Sterling half blocked it and slipped out. The two continued to look for wrist control with Hale seemingly getting the better of the grappling exchange initially, tripping Sterling to the ground. Sterling was able to get up and hit a shoulder block before prompting a running exchange which Hale won, hitting a leg kick and downing Sterling.

The two fought to the corner where Sterling hit a scissors whip and a heel kick to toss Hale out of the ring. Sterling tried for a springboard moonsault to the outside, but Hale blocked it and tossed him into the barricade. Hale then warded off some strikes from Sterling in the ring and hit a backbreaker before using a straight jacket hold to wear Sterling down. Eventually Sterling reversed it and forced Hale to break it, although Hale took advantage and hit a basement dropkick and some leg kicks to keep Sterling down.

Hale then used a modified Dragon Screw with Sterling on the ropes. He tried to do the same again but Sterling kicked him in the head and built some space for himself. Sterling continued to pressure Hale, hitting a corner forearm and trying for a top rope maneuver but Hale rapidly turned the tables and tripped him into an Indian Deathlock submission. Sterling made it to the ropes so Hale tried for some strikes before the two exchanged roll up attempts.

Hale tried for an ankle lock, only for Sterling to reverse into another ankle lock. Finally the two exchanged a kick and a knee with Sterling winning out and catching a dizzied Hale with his rolling Sidewalk Slam to get the pinfall victory…

Ari Sterling defeated Asher Hale.

Anish’s Thoughts: A good showcase of both newcomers’ talents. I liked the way the match flowed as Hale looked smart for sticking to the legs of Sterling for most of the match and cleverly moving him around the ring to keep him under pressure the whole match. I also liked that it built up Sterling’s finisher which essentially won him the match out of nowhere, a much better out of nowhere type win than had it been from a roll up…

2. “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. August Grey and Ikemen Jiro. Samir and Grey started in the ring, with Samir taking Grey down with a headlock before Grey responded in kind, each man failing to take decisive control initially. Samir tried for a leg scissors but Grey pushed him off and tried to roll Samir up but only got a two count. They again exchanged roll up attempts before Samir hit an arm drag and Grey did the same.

Samir pushed Grey into the corner, with Sunil tagging in and using a headlock although as he pushed Grey to the ropes, Jiro tagged in and hit Sunil with a backbreaker and a springboard moonsault. Jiro tagged Grey in again who continued to pressure Sunil, however as Grey went for a corner shoulder thrust, Samir pulled his brother out of the way, forcing Grey to hit the ring post, allowing the brothers to take control.

The Singhs tagged in and out using tandem offense keep Grey on the mat. Samir used an arm lock to try and wear Grey down although Grey struggled even after meeting a clothesline. Eventually, Grey was able to get to his feet and as the Singhs tried for a double corner Irish Whip, Jiro whipped Grey from the apron into the Singhs and pulled him into their corner to make the tag.

Jiro hit Sunil with a corner attack and hit a springboard moonsault to get a two count. Jiro tried for a rolling Senton but Sunil rolled out of the way and tagged in Samir for a top rope Hart attack for a two count. They tried to set Jiro up for a double superkick but Grey dragged Samir out of the ring, allowing Jiro to his Sunil with a superkick of his own as well as a top rope Head Scissors whip and the running knee strike, dubbed the ‘Ikemen Slash’ for the pinfall victory…

Ikemen Jiro and August Grey defeated The Bollywood Boyz.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a fun match, I really liked the focus they put on Jiro in this match as he was the newest of the bunch and commentary did a good job using their voice to make this story have something for the ongoing BollyRise story, saying that The Singhs have just been struggling to get things going on their end while Ever Rise’s stock has been climbing. Grey took a back seat in this match, but that was a role well played as Jiro got to shine, showing off his strange offense and personality and while his jacket makes him stand out more than anything else, I guess that’s wrestling, so good on him for having that and a fun character to go with on what was a nice, dynamic shot of an episode of 205 Live.