WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card and MITB ladder match entrants

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, three TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, Big E, three TBA)

Powell’s POV: Drew McIntyre beat AJ Styles and Riddle in a Triple Threat on Monday’s Raw for what appears to be the final Raw spot in the men’s MITB match. Kevin Owens is scheduled to face Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match on Friday’s Smackdown in another MITB qualifier.