07/06 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Great American Bash edition with Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Titles, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Great American Bash edition with Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, MSK vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Titles, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Title, and more (23:27)…

Click here for the July 6 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.