Seth Rollins says Hulk Hogan got what he deserved when he was booed at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Seth Rollins said he is happy that Hulk Hogan was booed at the Raw on Netflix premiere that was held last month in Inglewood, California. Rollins appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and was asked about the boos.

“I am all for people getting what they deserve,” Rollins said. “That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve, so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it.

And, look, I said this before about the Hulkster, he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him, but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. And maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans. So, we’ll see.”

Powell’s POV: Good for Rollins. He’s usually the ultimate company man during mainstream interviews, so I am pleasantly surprised to see him speaking so openly about the Hogan situation. As far as Hogan figuring it out, he put his strange spin on things during his appearance on Monday’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on ESPN. Hogan said he thinks the reason he was booed was because he was a heel with the NWO the last time he was on Los Angeles. He then agreed with McAfee that politics were also factor. “And also some other stuff, you know,” McAfee said. Hogan replied, “Yeah, of course,” and then moved on. Yeah, Hulk, some other stuff.