NXT TV preview: Ladder match set for the WarGames go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in the WarGames match.

-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell's POV: The winner of the tag team match will challenge Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles at the NXT WarGames event.