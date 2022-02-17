WWE names an official autograph partner

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce Fiterman Sports Group the Official Autograph Partner of WWE in the United States and Canada.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today a multi-year agreement that will make Fiterman Sports Group the Official Autograph Partner of WWE in the United States and Canada. This is WWE’s first partnership of its kind in the autograph space.

The agreement is effective immediately and will include autograph signing sessions featuring WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers. Fiterman Sports Group and WWE have previously collaborated on signing events highlighted by WWE Legend The Undertaker, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Fiterman Sports Group has a proven track record in the sports memorabilia industry, and we are excited for this partnership to deliver our fans top-notch autograph experiences with the WWE Superstars they passionately support,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Our industry is growing every day and with this one-of-a-kind partnership with WWE, Fiterman Sports is looking forward to creating new meet-and-greet experiences between the WWE Superstars and their fans across the country,” said Ryan Fiterman, Founder & CEO, Fiterman Sports Group. “The Fiterman Sports team is very excited to begin this journey with WWE.”

About Fiterman Sports Group

Fiterman Sports Group is a Houston based sports marketing and talent management company. With 15 years in the industry, we continue to represent some of the most recognized professional athletes in the world, including Mike Tyson and Pete Rose, to name a few. Fiterman Sports continues to evolve and lead the ever-growing memorabilia market, conducting over 200 autograph signings and corporate appearances annually. Fiterman Sports is one of the leading innovative sources for authentic autograph memorabilia and athlete appearances in the industry. Follow @FitermanSports on Instagram and visit www.fitermansports.com for updates on all events with WWE Superstars.

Powell’s POV: Can I have your autograph? Sorry, Fiterman. Okay, so I don’t think that will actually be the case unless wrestlers choose to make an excuse for not signing their names.