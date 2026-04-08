NXT TV preview: NXT Revenge week two

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the Tuesday, April 21, edition of the NXT television show.

-Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Last Woman Standing match

-Lexis King vs. TBD in the tournament finals for the vacant WWE Speed Championship

-Kali Armstrong debuts

Powell’s POV: The April 21 NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).