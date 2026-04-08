WWE adds dates to the European summer tour

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce additional dates for its European summer tour.

April 8, 2026 – WWE today announced three new dates on the upcoming WWE European Summer Tour which will see WWE Superstars visit Liverpool on Thursday, May 28, Cardiff on Saturday, June 20, and Birmingham on Sunday, June 21.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Liverpool and Cardiff events during an exclusive presale starting this Thursday, April 9, at 10am BST. Tickets for Liverpool and Cardiff will be available on general sale this Friday, April 10, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

Tickets for the Birmingham event will be available during an exclusive presale starting Monday, April 20, at 10am BST. General sale will begin Tuesday, April 21, at 10am BST by visiting www.wwe.com/events.

Thursday, May 28 Liverpool, UK WWE European Summer Tour M&S Bank Arena Friday, May 29 Barcelona, Spain Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena Badalona Sunday, May 31 Turin, Italy Clash in Italy Inalpi Arena Monday, June 1 Turin, Italy Monday Night Raw Inalpi Arena Tuesday, June 2 Strasbourg, France WWE European Summer Tour Zénith de Strasbourg Wednesday, June 3 Lisbon, Portugal WWE European Summer Tour MEO Arena Thursday, June 4 Madrid, Spain WWE European Summer Tour Palacio Vistalegre Friday, June 5 Bologna, Italy Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena Saturday, June 6 Rome, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Palazzo dello Sport Sunday, June 7 Florence, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Nelson Mandela Forum Monday, June 8 Paris, France Monday Night Raw Accor Arena Saturday, June 20 Cardiff, UK WWE European Summer Tour Utilita Arena Sunday, June 21 Birmingham, UK WWE European Summer Tour Utilita Arena Monday, June 22 London, U.K. Monday Night Raw O2 Arena

Fans in attendance across the WWE European Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, United States Champion Sami Zayn, The Usos, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan and many more*.

Tickets for all previously announced events, including Clash In Italy® – the first ever WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from Italy – are available now by visiting www.wwe.com/events.