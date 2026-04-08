Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on the upcoming NXT Revenge shows, potential main roster callups, Blake Monroe’s alliance with Vanity Project, two struggling factions

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Tony D’Angelo, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Joe Hendry vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, and Saquon Shugars: Ethan Page nailed it when he labeled D’Angelo a Punisher knockoff. While it was meant as an insult, I like the idea of using The Punisher as the inspiration for his character (minus the hundreds of killings, of course). It was a nice touch to open the show with the brawl between these teams and then tell viewers that the eight-man tag would open the second hour. Lennox told the other DarkState members that he had a plan to get them back on track (a case could be made that they were never actually on track to begin with, but I digress). The basic logic of targeting the top four singles wrestlers who just faced one another at Stand & Deliver was easy to follow, but this wasn’t about giving the heel faction a boost. The focus was on Page kicking D’Angelo and stealing the pin to set up next week’s main event. Where does DarkState go from here?

Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne: Vice delivered a solid promo before the Fatal Influence trio interrupted her. Jayne had enough heat that she had to yell over the booing live crowd. Here’s hoping that Jayne and Ethan Page are getting title shots next week because they will both be called up to the main roster after WrestleMania.

Blake Monroe and Jackson Drake vs. Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill: The tug of war between Monroe and Paxley at the beginning of the match looked really bad. What do you mean they don’t hold tug of war classes at the WWE Performance Center?!? Anyway, Monroe getting her win back from Paxley set up the need for their rematch for the NXT Women’s North American Title. On a side note, I like the Monroe and Vanity Project pairing, but they may want to consider not having all three members fawn over her. Some of the heat with obnoxious frat boys is that they get the girl, whereas these guys are coming off like nerdy high school freshmen who are smitten with a smarmy senior homecoming queen, who only acknowledges their existence if they can help her in some way.

Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame: A well-worked match prior to Zaria showing up and spearing Ruca, which set the table for their upcoming Last Woman Standing match. The announcers tried to position this as a big win for Dame, but it didn’t seem like she gained much from winning thanks to Zaria’s interference. Why is Dame still in The Culling? If the idea is to make Dame a player in the women’s division, then she needs to get out of the undercard faction.

NXT Revenge: It’s a good idea to hold theme shows during WrestleMania week and during the fallout week from the biggest weekend of the year.

NXT Misses

Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs vs. Jasper Troy in a Triple Threat: The live crowd’s flat reaction to this match was telling. The company has something in Carver, whereas Troy feels like a long-term project. Neither man has been firmly established, so I don’t think the fans knew who to get behind. It didn’t help that it seemed obvious Briggs was in the match to take the loss. Briggs is talented, but his in-ring credibility has been severely damaged by taking too many losses.

Lexis King vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall in a first-round tournament match for the vacant WWE Speed Championship: The former Starboy Charlie was fun. King going over did nothing for me. I suspect King advanced, so there will be a heel in the finals. Then again, I’d rather manscape with a cheese grater than watch Speed tournaments, so what do I care?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)