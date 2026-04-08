AEW Dynasty lineup: The current card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.

-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo (Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins)

-(Pre-Show) Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: If history is any indication, there will be at least twice as many matches by Sunday. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty on Sunday starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I are scheduled to team up for a same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers). I may fly solo if it’s another marathon show that runs too late for Jake.