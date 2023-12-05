NXT TV live coverage, AEW Collision taping in Montreal (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV grade and poll results, Larry Zbyszko, Dynamite Kid

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the final push for Saturday’s NXT Deadline and last chance qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes a pair of Continental Classic tournament matches. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 80 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B and C finished tied for second with 10 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) is 72.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington” was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.