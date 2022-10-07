WWE Extreme Rules, Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matthew Rehwoldt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Extreme Rules will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The event includes Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as special referee. Join me for my live review beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for an a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons)

-Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory will be held tonight in Albany, New York at the Albany Armory. The event is headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Extreme Rules. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. The shows include 10 vs. Andrade El Idolo for 10’s mask or Andrade must leave AEW, and Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s combined audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Malia Hosaka is 53.

-Rhino (Terry Gerin) is 47.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is 36.

-Matthew Rehwoldt is 35. He previously worked as Aiden English in WWE.