NXT taking the show on the road

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that the December 17 edition of the weekly television show will be held in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

November 13, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT will head to Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, December 17. This marks NXT’s return to Lowell for the first time since Battleground was held in May 2023. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 10am ET/7am PT via www.lowellauditorium.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting www.lowellauditorium.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting Tuesday, November 19 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET / 8:59am PT.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see NXT taking the weekly television show on the road a little more often. Here’s hoping this continues in the new year.