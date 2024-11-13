NXT Deadline lineup: The initial card for the final NXT PLE of 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday, December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland or Andre Chase for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. three TBA in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. vs. four TBD in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Powell’s POV: Holland and Chase will meet in a No. 1 contenders match on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Deadline will stream on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review, as well as an exclusive same night audio review Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).