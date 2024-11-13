WWE Speed – Akira Tozawa vs. Dragon Lee for a shot at the WWE Speed Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Akira Tozawa vs. Dragon Lee in the finals of the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will be heading to the #WWESpeed Championship to face @AndradeElIdolo? Will it be @dragonlee95 or @TozawaAkira? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yB1Beo8Y47
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2024
Powell’s POV: Lee won the tournament and will challenge Andrade on next week’s show. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.
