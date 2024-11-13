Powell’s NXT Hit List: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s NA Title, Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca, Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander, and Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: A hot match. Alexander came up short on a dive heading into the commercial break, but he seemed fine coming out of it, as he put in an impressive performance the rest of the way. Lee went over, but the match was laid out to make Alexander look good in defeat. While that’s encouraging, it seems to be the story of most of Alexander’s NXT matches. Will the protection actually lead to him picking up some meaningful wins?

Trick Williams, Andre Chase, and Ridge Holland: Williams did an effective job of putting over Chase, but the real story of the segment was that it set up next week’s Chase vs. Holland match. Normally, I would take issue with a wrestler voluntarily putting something on the line for no good reason. It actually makes sense in this case because Chase has been established as a gambling addict. In fact, I came away from this wondering if this impulsive behavior will lead to one of his students turning on him regardless of next week’s outcome. Either way, Chase U is over and the stipulation makes for a great hook for next week’s show. Will they actually split up Chase U or are we headed toward a Triple Threat at Deadline? It’s hard to see Holland taking a loss given that he just pinned Williams in last week’s tag team main event.

Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: Putting this match in the main event slot was good for the prestige of the secondary championship. The match was solid. Jordan has a bright future, but there are times when it looks like she’s performing spots as opposed to coming off like she’s in a fight, but she’s far from being the only culprit of that in modern wrestling. Henley is the real deal. It feels like she’s miscast in the Fatal Influence faction. She shined as a babyface, but I suppose it’s good to get her some heel reps while she’s still in developmental. If there are call-ups coming due to the creation of the Women’s U.S. Championship, Henley should be among the first names on the list.

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson: It was the right move for Vaquer and Giulia to go over given that they are in the midst of big pushes. Even so, it was surprising to see Legend and Jackson take a clean loss given the time they’ve spent on the main roster lately. That said, it was a pleasant surprise that the creative forces didn’t take the easy way out.

Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: A solid match capped off by a picture perfect Sol Snatcher finish. The Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers

NXT Misses

Ava’s meeting with the tag teams: Just when I thought it couldn’t get odder than this pointless segment, Booker T followed it up by asking Ava to fire someone for him. Um, okay. The big tag team brawl at the end of the show didn’t leave me more excited about the tag team division. Rather, it left me wondering if they are setting up some type of match involving all of the tag teams.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo: A solid match and a good win for Lyons. I get the idea of Lyons stating that their feud was over, only for Rizzo to hit her with a crowbar and then declare that now it’s over. But the idea of wrestlers being using crowbars as weapons and facing no consequences is just too much for this viewer, not to mention that the wrestlers hit by what could be a lethal blow never sell it for more than one night.