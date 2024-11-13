AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Malakai Black and Brody King in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear
-Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush
-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page and Christian Cage
-Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford
-Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match
-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appears
-Bobby Lashley speaks
-Will Ospreay speaks
-Jamie Hayter speaks
-Mina Shirakawa returns
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET.
