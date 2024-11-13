AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Malakai Black and Brody King in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush

-Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page and Christian Cage

-Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

-Lance Archer vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appears

-Bobby Lashley speaks

-Will Ospreay speaks

-Jamie Hayter speaks

-Mina Shirakawa returns

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).