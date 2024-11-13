NXT TV preview: No. 1 contender for the NXT Title to be determined on Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline (Chase U must disband if Chase loses)
-Dion Lennox and Brinley Reece vs. Ashante Thee Adonis and Karmen Petrovic in a mixed tag team match
-Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches
