AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Eddie Guerrero, Rufus R. Jones

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. The show includes AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Adam Cole in a non-title match. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 60 percent of the voters. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is 48.

-WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato is 44. She wrestled as Sara Del Rey.

-Sunil Singh (Gurv Sihra) is 40.

-Eddie Guerrero died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rufus R. Jones (Carey Lloyd) died of a heart attack on November 13, 1993 at age 60.