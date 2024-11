CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT television show: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s NA Title, Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca, Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander, and Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers, and more (45:28)…

Click here for the November 12 NXT audio review.

