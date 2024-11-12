What's happening...

WWE Raw rating: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

November 12, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.564 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.465 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.48 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.614 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.514 million viewers. One year earlier, the November 13, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.467 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

