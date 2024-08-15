What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match, Mercedes Money vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Title

August 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 703,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 622,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same demo. Solid increases for Dynamite without Olympic competition. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 617,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the August 16, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 874,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

