WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Tyrus, Carlito, Wes Brisco, Anthony Mayweather, Ricky Starks, Rhonda Sing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown is live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show features an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in New Orleans. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) is 52. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) is 46.

-Wes Brisco is 41.

-Anthony Mayweather is 40. He also worked as Crimson.

-Ricky Starks is 35.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.