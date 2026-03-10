WrestleMania 42 lineup: The card for the biggest weekend of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 event that will be held April 18-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Brock Lesnar holds and open challenge

Powell’s POV: No new matches were announced during Monday’s Raw. WrestleMania has an early start time of 5CT/6ET for the main cards. The first hour of night one will be simulcast on ESPN2, and the first hour of nigh two will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review as the full event streams on ESPN Unlimited (and on Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).