NXT TV preview: NXT Revenge week one

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Joe Hendry concert

-Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

-EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux in a first-round tournament match for the vacant WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).